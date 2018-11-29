WARR, Ruby L.

WARR - Ruby L. Entered into rest November 25, 2018. Friends may call at Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., 995 Genesee Street Friday, November 30, 2018 12 Noon - 5 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 1, 2018 10 AM - 11 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 East Delavan Avenue where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Online condolences at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.