Warmup for the weekend likely to be short-lived

Western New York's big conundrum on Sunday afternoon: stay inside and watch the Buffalo Bills play in Miami? Or, seize a chance to enjoy the warmest day in a month (and maybe the warmest for several more months) outdoors?

Forecasters said temperatures could get into the mid-50s, maybe even close to 60 degrees in some parts of the region, as Western New York finds itself, temporarily, on the warm side of a storm system.

That would be Buffalo's warmest day since the mercury hit 62 degrees on Nov. 6. The average high temperature in Buffalo on Dec. 2 is 41 degrees.

As is often the case with December warmups, they're short-lived once the storm system's attendant cold front passes through.

That's expected to thrust Buffalo back into the cooler again next week.

Daytime highs are forecast in the 30s and overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 20s. And, chances for snow showers are forecast.

In the meantime, temperatures are expected to moderate today and Saturday.

The weather service said to expect cloudy conditions today with highs in the upper 30s and chances for some precipitation – perhaps snow showers in the morning, then chances for rain in the afternoon.

Weather service forecasters said fog was affecting areas of the western Southern Tier early this morning. And, with temperatures lower than freezing, there were opportunities for low visibility and slick spots on roads.

Tonight, the mercury will hold near 30 degrees with light winds and mostly cloudy skies, forecasters said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach into the mid-40s on Saturday with rain likely in the late afternoon to evening hours and extending overnight.

Areas of fog are expected overnight Saturday with rain falling on the existing snow pack and air temperatures increasing from the low 40s to close to 50 degrees by late morning on Sunday.

Rain chances will be better earlier on Sunday, forecasters said. Temperatures should reach into the mid-50s before starting to tail off again after dusk and then more dramatically with the passing cold front late Sunday or early Monday, forecasters said.