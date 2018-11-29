VICKERS, Helen (Matty)

88, longtime resident of North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully at her home on November 9, 2018. She was born on February 6,1930, the daughter of the late Michael T. Matty and Anna (Kutasovic) Matty of Brownsville, PA. Helen was married to Kenneth L. Vickers for 32 years, before he passed in 1992. He was a retired supervisor with the FAA at Buffalo International Airport. Helen was also preceded in death by her only son, Dr. Mark D. Vickers, who passed in 2015. Helen's professional career included working with Bell Telephone of PA, New York Telephone, AT&T Information Systems, and AT&T Communications. She retired in 1991, at that time a member of Telephone Traffic Union Upstate, W.W.A. Local 1112. Helen was actively involved over the years with church and civic affairs. She was an active member in the Church, beginning with First Presbyterian Church in Brownsville, PA and serving in her later years as an elder of the North Presbyterian Church of North Tonawanda (member since 1966). Her community involvements included Ward Chairmanship for the March of Dimes, Red Cross volunteer, and serving as a Corporate Member of the DeGraff Memorial Hospital. Helen had many interests in life, including golf, gardening, and travel. Past memberships include a local golfing club, and the North Tonawanda Garden club. Her other hobbies included flower arranging and traveling. A favorite US destination was Myrtle Beach, SC, where she happily vacationed with her sisters and their families for many years. Helen is survived by two sisters, Irene (Matty) Durda and Betty (Matty) Labin (Edward), and the following nieces and nephews: Janet Lane, David Lane, Kate Durda, Lori (Durda) Wizdo (Mike McHugh), Judi Durda (Jim Lape), Tracy Labin, and Scot Labin. In addition to her husband and son, Helen was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard and sister Ann (Matty) Pore. The North Presbyterian Church (168 Payne Ave.) in North Tonawanda will hold a Memorial Service in honor of Helen on Sunday, December 2, at 4 p.m. The family will hold a private Memorial Service in her hometown of Brownsville, PA. Online condolences at www.Wattengel.com