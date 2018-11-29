USA Occupational Services wins KeyBank pitch contest

USA Occupational Services, a drug and alcohol testing service, won the $5,000 first prize in the KeyBank Business Boost and Pitch competition on Wednesday night.

Laythanette Shine, who owns the Niagara Street business, said her goal is to help employers solve the problem of drugs in the workplace.

Ten small businesses made pitches to a panel of judges. The $2,000 second-place prize went to Kubed Root, a micro-green urban farm with ambitions to create an indoor urban farm in Buffalo. The third-place $1,000 prize went to Prime Care Transportation, which provides non-emergency medical transportation, including to low income and immigrant families in Buffalo.

The seven other finalists each won $500.