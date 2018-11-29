UNVERDORBEN, Christine C. (Van Hooser)

Of Elma, NY, November 27, 2018; beloved wife of Allen F. Unverdorben; dearest mother of Kelly C. (Scott) Birkman and John A. Unverdorben; grandmother of Jacob A. and Madison G. Birkman; daughter of Carlton C. and the late Gretna (Weber) Van Hooser; sister of Marlene Van Hooser; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, 12029 Liberia Rd., East Aurora, NY, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com