Trent Murphy somewhat quiet in return from injury, Star Lotulelei makes impact vs. Jaguars

After missing the previous three games because of injury, Bills defensive end Trent Murphy returned in Week 12 and had a somewhat quiet afternoon in Buffalo's win against Jacksonville.

He registered two pressures of Blake Bortles on 22 pass-rushing attempts and missed a tackle on a run play. It might have been because of his injury, but Murphy did not start the game. Shaq Lawson, who played well in Murphy's absence, was the other defensive end opposite Jerry Hughes on Jacksonville's opening possession.

vs Jacksonville Star Lotulelei Trent Murphy Harrison Phillips Pressures / Pass-rush snaps 0/10 2/22 1/5 Impact tackles 2 0 0 Missed tackles 0 1 1

Harrison Phillips didn't see the field much but did create a pressure of Bortles yet missed a tackle. He was integral on a Tremaine Edmunds impact tackle late in the game. It probably could've been a "split" tackle.

Despite an established presence as someone who's not going to generate much of a pass rush, Star Lotulelei has started to come on against the run beyond simply eating blocks to free his teammates.

He now has four impact tackles in the past two games after registering four in the first nine contests of the 2018 regular season.

Here's how Lotulelei, Phillips, and Murphy have performed in 2018 heading into Week 13: