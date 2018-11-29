Tree lighting opens season at Rotary Rink

Fountain Plaza will be again be illuminated with the holiday spirit during festivities for the annual tree lighting.

The festive tradition starts at 5 p.m. Saturday with free ice skating at Rotary Rink. At 6 p.m., the countdown begins to the tree lighting and fireworks display. Afterward, kids can enjoy amusement rides and a visit with Santa from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Duke's Donuts will have hot, freshly made doughnuts for sale.

Skating is always free at Rotary Rink. Skate rentals are $2 for children and $3 for adults. Visit buffaloplace.com.