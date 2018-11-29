Share this article

Ice skating is always free at downtown's Rotary Rink. (Photo courtesy Buffalo Place)

Tree lighting opens season at Rotary Rink

Fountain Plaza will be again be illuminated with the holiday spirit during festivities for the annual tree lighting.

The festive tradition starts at 5 p.m. Saturday with free ice skating at Rotary Rink. At 6 p.m., the countdown begins to the tree lighting and fireworks display. Afterward, kids can enjoy amusement rides and a visit with Santa from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Duke's Donuts will have hot, freshly made doughnuts for sale.

Skating is always free at Rotary Rink. Skate rentals are $2 for children and $3 for adults. Visit buffaloplace.com.

