STOMPOROWSKI, Timothy

STOMPOROWSKI - Timothy November 27, 2018. Of Depew, NY. Beloved son of the late Stanley and Adeline (Zulawski) Stomporowski; dearest brother of Gary Stomporowski; survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday at 8:45 AM and in Corpus Christi Church at 9:30 AM. Family present Friday 2-8 PM. Tim was a member of the Blarney Castle Social Club.