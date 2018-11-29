St. Paul’s to offer interfaith event to mark Advent, Hanukkah

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral will offer an interfaith experience next weekend with Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein of Temple Shir Shalom.

The event starts at 10:15 a.m. Sunday during the weekly service in the historic church at Church and Pearl streets.

It will mark both the first Sunday of Advent and first night of Hanukkah.

To honor this rarity, Lazarus-Klein will bless the first menorah candle as St. Paul’s lights its first Advent wreath candle. For the children’s message, Lazarus-Klein will bless the children in Hebrew.

All are welcome.