Share this article

print logo
The Christ candle in the center, and surrounding candles which represent hope, peace, joy and love, make up the Advent wreath. St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral will host an interfaith service on Sunday to mark both the start of Advent and Hanukkah. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

St. Paul’s to offer interfaith event to mark Advent, Hanukkah

| Published

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral will offer an interfaith experience next weekend with Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein of Temple Shir Shalom.

The event starts at 10:15 a.m. Sunday during the weekly service in the historic church at Church and Pearl streets.

It will mark both the first Sunday of Advent and first night of Hanukkah.

To honor this rarity, Lazarus-Klein will bless the first menorah candle as St. Paul’s lights its first Advent wreath candle. For the children’s message, Lazarus-Klein will bless the children in Hebrew.

All are welcome.

Story topics: /

Scott Scanlon – Scott Scanlon, an award-winning reporter, is editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family matters. A Western New York native, he is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and received his master's in history from Binghamton University.
There are no comments - be the first to comment