SISTER MARY ROSALMA, CSSF - Felician Sisters Congregation Josephine Pawlak

November 28, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Josephine (nee Wosicka) and Frank Pawlak; loving sister of the late SM Adorata Pawlak, CSSF, Martha Przygoda, Ann O'Herron, Stella Bush, Lucy Pawlak, Louise Lepkowski, Leo, Alzy, Vincent and Joseph Pawlak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Felician Sisters and family will be present at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent (600 Doat) on Thursday 6-8 PM and Friday 2-5 PM. An evening Prayer Service will begin at 5 PM in the Convent Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St, 14211. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com