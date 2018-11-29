Sister Mary Janet Mazierski, 89, teacher at Villa Maria Academy

Sept. 18, 1929 – Nov. 28, 2018

Sister Mary Janet Mazierski, .a teacher at Villa Maria Academy for 28 years, died Wednesday in Blessed Mary Angela Care Center, where she had been a patient for three years. She was 89.

Born Lucille Mazierski in Buffalo, she was a graduate of Riverside High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College and went on to complete a master’s degree at Medaille College.

She began teaching elementary grades at St. Casimir School in Buffalo and, after teaching at several other Catholic elementary schools in the Buffalo Diocese, began teaching high school Latin, English and Spanish at Villa Maria Academy.

She served as director of records at Villa Maria College from 1968 to 1972, then resumed teaching at Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda. She returned to Villa Maria Academy in 1980 and taught part time after 1986.

From 2006 to 2015, she was an assistant in the provincial archives for the Felician Sisters Congregation. She enjoyed reading, music and prayer.

Survivors include a niece, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Central Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St., Cheektowaga.