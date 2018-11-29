SISTER MARY JANET, CSSF, Felician Sisters Congregation Lucille Mazierski

SISTER MARY JANET, CSSF - Felician Sisters Congregation Lucille Mazierski November 28, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Frances (nee Marlinski) and William; loving sister of the late Richard Mazierski; survived by a niece, nephews and cousins. Felician Sisters and family will be present at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent (600 Doat) on Thursday 2-5 PM. An evening Prayer Service will begin at 5 PM in the Convent Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St, 14211. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com