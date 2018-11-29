Seven-minute lockdown at Niagara Falls High School ends with arrest

A 17-year-old female student at Niagara Falls High School was arrested Thursday after an incident that caused the school to be locked down for seven minutes.

Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said a boy who has an order of protection against the girl reported to the principal at 11:15 a.m. that the girl had blocked his car in the school parking lot and waved a gun at him.

A lockdown was declared at 11:21, and the police officer assigned to the school found the girl in the parking lot. Laurrie said she and her car were searched and no gun was found, but the girl was arrested on a charge of violating the order of protection.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:28, Laurrie said.