Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 29, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Garry Shandling, born on this date in 1949, “My friends tell me I have an intimacy problem. But they don’t really know me.”

• • •

STOP AND SHOP – The Women’s Auxiliary of Oishei Children’s Hospital invites their neighbors and visitors on the Buffalo Medical Campus to stop in at their hall sale in the first floor lobby of the new hospital from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Candy, books, toys, jewelry, Buffalo-themed items and Christmas decorations are available.

• • •

IDEAS FOR GIVING – St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, will hold its 75th annual Christmas Fair from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall. A variety of booths will offer gift items and there will be theme baskets and a raffle with $3,000 in prizes. Santa drops in from 2 to 4 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul Church, 68 E. Main St., will hold a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with holiday items, housewares, jewelry and baked goods, as well as basket, quilt and doll house raffles.

Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, offers handcrafted items from artisans locally and around the world, including hand-sewn textiles from Stitch Buffalo, in its Holiday Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

• • •

GOOD READS – Collectible books and multi-media items will be featured as the Town of Hamburg Recreation Foundation holds a book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hamburg Senior Community Center, 4540 Southwestern Blvd.

Saturday includes a free tea sampling by Purr-fect Tea & Tea Lounge of East Aurora, with a high tea at 1 p.m. There also will be a cookie sale. Hardcover books are $1, paperbacks 50 cents. A bag sale takes place Sunday, where shoppers can fill a brown paper bag with books for $5.

• • •

DAZZLING DISPLAY – Dressed for the holidays in elegant Victorian decorations, the historic Rich-Twinn Octagon House, 145 Main St., Akron, will be open for self-guided tours from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, and again Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. For more info, call 542-7022 or visit newsteadhistoricalsociety.org.

• • •

SEASON OF HARMONY – The 50-member Lewiston Choraleers kick off their series of holiday concerts at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Peter’s Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston, as part of the annual Lewiston Christmas Walk. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.

Other concerts will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls; at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in St. John de LaSalle Church, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls; and at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 in Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Frank Krzyzanowski, Father Ted Bocianowski, Joyce L. Wilson, Alexa Finn, Cindy Ann Sitterle, Kasey Hollins, Pat Howells, Shelly Mueller, Bob Higgins, Jason Baginski, Marcia Ciapa, Dennis Slisz, Giovanna Sacco, John Ristich, Kathy Longton, Linda Tabor, Carole Koza-Hajnosz and Christian Scrivo.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.