REIMER - James W. Age 70 of North Tonawanda, unexpectedly, November 28, 2018. James had retired as a mechanic from First Student after 22 years of service. He was a car enthusiast, he loved working on cars. He was the son of the late William and Lucille (Gentzmer) Reimer and the husband of the late Susan (Doerfler) Reimer; beloved father of Christine (Dwayne) Swanson, Keith Reimer, Tiffany Button, David Button, and Rose (fiance; Matt Reed) Reimer; proud and loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother of Dennis Reimer and Gary (Elly) Reimer; uncle of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.