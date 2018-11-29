PARTELL, Mildred C. (Denisco)

February 9, 1913 - November 23, 2018. Of Buffalo, NY entered into rest at the age of 105. Beloved wife of the late William Partell; devoted mother of Dianne Buchanan and Kathleen Buscemi; cherished grandmother of Mark, Alysa and Michael Buchanan, John Coyne and Robert William Buscemi; adored great-grandmother of the late Zachori Buchanan; loving daughter of the late Constantino and Mary Denisco; dear sister of the late Anthony Denisco. Survived by her niece Peggy Abrams and nephews John Partell and Bobby Partell; caring cousin of John, Charles, Anthony and Steven Trimper, and the late Mary Ann Knibbs and Howard "Howie" Partell; and her very dear friends Louise Arnone, Joyce LoBracco, Lori and Evelyn. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel). Interment Holy Sepuochre Cemetery. Online Condolences may be shared at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com