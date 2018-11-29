NILAND, Jean (Thorpe)

November 27, 2018, of Grand Island. Wife of the late J. Michael Niland; mother of James M. (Eileen), William "Bo" (Kim), Michael (Maryjo), Mary and the late Jane Niland; grandmother of Sarah (Eric) Soehnlein, Ryan (Keegan) and Kaitlyn Niland, Amanda and Thomas Brown, Jamie, Annie, James, Jane and Edward Niland; great- grandmother of Jack Soehnlein; sister of the late Donald and Robert Thorpe. Friends may call Friday 3-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo City Mission or Hospice Buffalo.