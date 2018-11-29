Niagara Falls ratifies new police contract, will consider 12-hour patrol shifts

The City of Niagara Falls and its police union have agreed to investigate changing the police work schedule from eight-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts in hopes of saving money on overtime.

The agreement was part of a new Niagara Falls Police Club contract ratified by the City Council Wednesday. Officers will receive no pay raises in 2019, but they will see 2 percent increases annually from 2020 to 2025.

Health insurance concessions are included for 2019 and 2020, similar to those other city unions also have accepted, City Controller Daniel R. Morello said.

Police Superintendent E. Bryan DalPorto said he favors looking into the concept of a schedule change to see if it is feasible and cost-effective.

Councilman Christopher P. Voccio cast the only vote against the contract.