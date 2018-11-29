Niagara County receives grant to build new communications towers

Niagara County will build three new emergency communications towers and upgrade three of its six existing antennas with a $6 million state grant announced Wednesday.

The grant will cover the entire cost of the work, which will begin next year, Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Patrick G. Weidel said.

Emergency Management Director Jonathan F. Schultz said sites for towers 115 to 180 feet high are being sought in the Wheatfield, Wilson and Barker areas.

Weidel said the county already had $2.05 million in grant funds to build new towers next year in Lewiston and near the Fashion Outlets mall in the Town of Niagara.

The new equipment will improve signal coverage, especially inside public buildings, and allow the county to connect with national interoperable emergency radio channels, Weidel said.