The Jaguars will be without suspended Leonard Fournette against the Colts (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

How we see it: NFL picks for Week 13

Members of The News' sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 13, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):

THURSDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf
Saints -7 1/2 at Cowboys Saints Cowboys Saints*
SUNDAY
at Miami 5 1/2 Bills Bills Bills Bills
at Falcons 1 Ravens Falcons Ravens Ravens
Broncos 4 1/2 at Bengals Broncos Broncos Broncos
Panthers 3 1/2 at Buccaneers Panthers Panthers Panthers
Bears 4 1/2 at Giants Bears* Bears Bears
Rams 9 1/2 at Lions Rams Rams* Rams
at Packers 14 Cardinals Cardinals Packers Packers
at Texans 6 Browns Texans Browns Texans
Colts 4 at Jaguars Colts Colts Colts
at Titans 7 1/2 Jets Titans Titans Jets
Chiefs 15 at Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
at Patriots 4 1/2 Vikings Patriots Vikings Patriots
at Seahawks 10 49ers 49ers Seahawks Seahawks
at Steelers 3 1/2 LA Chargers Steelers Chargers Steelers
MONDAY
at Eagles 6 Redskins Redskins Eagles Eagles
Last week ATS 11-4 7-8 10-5
Season ATS 86-83-6 76-93-6 89-80-6

