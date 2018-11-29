How we see it: NFL picks for Week 13
Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 13, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):
|THURSDAY
|Skurski
|Gaughan
|Wolf
|Saints -7 1/2 at Cowboys
|Saints
|Cowboys
|Saints*
|SUNDAY
|at Miami 5 1/2 Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|at Falcons 1 Ravens
|Falcons
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Broncos 4 1/2 at Bengals
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Panthers 3 1/2 at Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Bears 4 1/2 at Giants
|Bears*
|Bears
|Bears
|Rams 9 1/2 at Lions
|Rams
|Rams*
|Rams
|at Packers 14 Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Packers
|Packers
|at Texans 6 Browns
|Texans
|Browns
|Texans
|Colts 4 at Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|at Titans 7 1/2 Jets
|Titans
|Titans
|Jets
|Chiefs 15 at Raiders
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|at Patriots 4 1/2 Vikings
|Patriots
|Vikings
|Patriots
|at Seahawks 10 49ers
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|at Steelers 3 1/2 LA Chargers
|Steelers
|Chargers
|Steelers
|MONDAY
|at Eagles 6 Redskins
|Redskins
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Last week ATS
|11-4
|7-8
|10-5
|Season ATS
|86-83-6
|76-93-6
|89-80-6
