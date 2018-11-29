New Directions Youth and Family Services seeks Christmas gifts for children

New Directions Youth and Family Services, which operates facilities in Lockport and Randolph serving about 400 children recovering from trauma or mental health issues, is seeking Christmas gifts for the children.

The "Save a Christmas" drive, begun in 2013, has brightened the holidays for about 1,400 children in the past five years. Lists of gift ideas and recipients are online at the New Directions website.

Gifts may be dropped off from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, 6395 Old Niagara Road, Lockport; New Directions' Randolph campus, 356 Main St.; at the New Directions office, 4511 Harlem Road, Suite 200, Amherst; and at Howard Hanna Real Estate, 3830 Union Road, Cheektowaga.