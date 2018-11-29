M&T holiday concerts return

M&T Bank will present its annual "Holiday Music Under the Dome" concert series starting Monday at its Fountain Plaza branch, formerly a Goldome branch.

The concerts, featuring schools from around the region, are free and open to the public at 575 Main St.

The series will run from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays from Dec. 3 through Dec. 14. On Dec. 8, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. There is no concert on Dec. 9.