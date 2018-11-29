MOPPERT, Wayne J.

MOPPERT - Wayne J. November 28, 2018. Of Angola, NY. Beloved son of the late Russell and Gladys (Schnitzer) Moppert; brother of Sharon Moppert and the late Ronald and Roland Moppert; survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call Friday from 3-6 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at Most Precious Blood Church at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church.