MENDE, Mary E. (Sebald)

MENDE - Mary E. (nee Sebald)

Of Williamsville, NY. Entered into rest November 27, 2018, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Richard Mende; devoted mother of Doris (Thomas) Johnson, Mark (Susan) Mende, and the late Janet Marie Mende; cherished grandmother of Christina (Matthew) Sande, Michelle (Anthony) Carestia, Eric Mende, Thomas Johnson, and Matthew Mende; adored great-grandmother of Ava June; predeceased by three sisters; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Saturday at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lockport, NY. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com