Of Delmar, 82, formerly of Clifton Park, NY, passed away on November 27, 2018 in Albany, NY, with his devoted wife and children by his side. Born on September 26, 1936 in Buffalo, New York he was son of the late Donald Jeremiah McCarthy Sr. and Annamarie McCarthy (Pinkel). Don graduated from Canisius High School (1954) and College (1958) and went on to earn a law degree from University of Buffalo. He served in the U.S. Army in 1959 and continued in the Army Reserves while raising his young family. Don practiced law for over 40 years and most recently served as an administrative law judge and State Board of Elections General Counsel. Don's passions included singing in the church choir, sailing, skiing, dancing and traveling the world with his wife, Joan. He spent many proud hours watching his children compete athletically and most recently enjoyed following his grandaughters' success on the soccer field. Holloway Bay, Ontario is his perfect place. Don is survived by his spouse Joan McCarthy; children Bevin Winner, Meghan (Thomas) Hotaling, Patrick (Marina) McCarthy, Neal McCarthy, Allison (Michael) McCarthy, Brendan (Erin) McCarthy; siblings Timothy and Sheila McCarthy; grandchildren Bradley and Caroline Winner; Grace, Katherine and Ruth Hotaling; Aidan and Fiona McCarthy, Maeve, Ella, and June McCarthy, and Alexander and Molly McCarthy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers and sister Michael McCarthy, Kathleen McGroder, and Kevin McCarthy. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 4 - 7 PM at Applebee Funeral Home at 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar, NY on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Northeast Kidney Foundation, 501 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. www.applebeefuneralhome.com