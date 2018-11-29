Mayville man indicted in 2008 homicide

A Mayville man has been indicted in a decade-old unsolved homicide, Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick E. Swanson and Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph A. Gerace announced Thursday.

On Nov. 8, 2008, Jeffrey L. Johnson, 55, was found dead in his home on Main Street in Westfield. Investigators discovered he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Ten years and 21 days later, Rance "Randy" Freeman Jr., 31, was indicted on two charges of second-degree murder. Freeman pleaded not guilty before Chautauqua County Court Judge Stephen Cass who set bail at $500,000 cash or $1 million property bond. If convicted, he faces 15 to 25 up to life in prison.

"This is very satisfying we were able to bring this forward," Gerace said. "Investigators never gave up on working this case."

The suspect and the victim knew each other, Gerace said.

The case was investigated by Westfield Village police, the sheriff's office and the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team.