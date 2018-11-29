Lockport man admits to two sex crimes

A 19-year-old Town of Lockport man pleaded guilty to two sex crimes Wednesday in Niagara County Court.

Cole D. Fridmann of Dorchester Road admitted to third-degree rape for having sex with an underage girl in the City of Lockport on April 7. He also pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor for a racy video chat with a different underage girl in the City of Lockport on April 12.

Fridmann also is awaiting sentencing on a petit larceny charge stemming from the theft of a bicycle from a 12-year-old child in the City of Lockport on May 19. Judge Sara Sheldon could send Fridmann to prison for as long as a total of four years when he returns to court Jan. 23.