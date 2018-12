I am stating my anger at the judgments the Democrats are throwing at the Republicans. In Matthew 7:1-2, Do not judge or you too will be judged. I am disgusted with all the accusations and insults you are throwing at the Republicans. Every time I turn on the radio or television, all I hear is the Democrats blaming the Republicans.

Have you democrats not done what you accuse the Republicans of doing?

Carol L. Moll

Niagara Falls