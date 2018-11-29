LETOURNEAU, Stephen M.

LETOURNEAU - Stephen M. Age 64, born in Northampton, MA and formerly of Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2018, after a brief illness in New Port Richey, FL. Dear husband of the late Mary (nee Leuppie); son of the late Marian (nee Cybulski); and brother of the late James Letourneau. Stephen is survived by his beloved father Walter; his brothers Paul (Terri) and Michael; and sister Cathy (Doug) Farrick, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations be made to a charity in his memory.