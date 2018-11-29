Lancaster woman, 25, charged with aggravated DWI in crash with school bus

A 25-year-old Lancaster woman who crashed into a school bus Tuesday in the Town of Alden later registered a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

None of the five students on the bus was hurt in the rear-end collision, deputies said. A Sheriff's Office Facebook post said the crash took place around 3 p.m. on Sandridge Road and Jennifer Sears failed several field sobriety tests.

She is charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI, though the Sheriff's Office declined to provide the specific blood-alcohol level. Sears was issued appearance tickets and released to a third party.

A school district nurse and an Alden school resource officer also responded to the crash to help the children.