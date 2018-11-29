KUSTICH, Donald A.

KUSTICH - Donald A. November 27, 2018. Beloved husband of the late MaryAnn (nee Cudmore) for 49 1/2 years; dear father of Mary (Michael) Sanders and John (Nina Lamont) Kustich; loving grandfather of Ryan, Megan Sanders and Kelsey Kustich. Donald was the youngest of six children and is survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Friday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined.