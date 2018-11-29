KOCH, Edward A.

KOCH - Edward A. November 28, 2018, age 76; high school sweetheart and deeply loved husband of Wendy (nee Ormsby) Koch; beloved father of Kristin (Christopher) Hai; devoted grandfather of Alexander and Rebecca Hai; dearest brother of Pat Sexton, Lawrence, Dorothy Brown, Eleanor Andolsek, Elizabeth MacDonald, Kathy Yager, Margaret Simmons, Charles, Fred, Christopher and the late Carl, Jr. and John Koch; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ed enjoyed golfing, reading the bridge column in the newspaper, and traveling with his family. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Ed's memory for research in the area of Chronic Static Encephalopathy. Checks may be made to the "Trustees of Boston University" with BU CTE Center/Edward Koch in the memo line and mailed to Boston University School of Medicine, Office of Development, 72 East Concord Street, L-219, Boston, MA 02118 or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com