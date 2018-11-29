Jingle Falls USA opens Friday in Niagara Falls

The second annual Jingle Falls USA, a series of activities and promotions in downtown Niagara Falls, opens Friday and continues Saturday, Dec. 8 and 15.

Free parking is being offered in the downtown parking ramp and in city-owned and State Parks surface lots. The full schedule is on the Destination Niagara USA website.

Friday night offers the pizza-oriented Festival of Slice and the Gingerbread Wonderland in the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and a "community candlelight stroll" from City Hall to Old Falls Street.

Saturday, Hard Rock Café will host an outdoor tent party with Nerds Gone Wild; the Niagara Falls location of Anchor Bar will host a street hockey tournament; and the Siberian Husky Club of the Niagara Frontier will show off their dogs on Old Falls Street.