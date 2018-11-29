JAWORSKI, William J.

JAWORSKI - William J. Passed away on November 23, 2018, beloved husband of late Agnes P. (Allman) Jaworski and late Maye (Downie) Daly; dear father of Michael E. (Susan) Jaworski; loving grandfather of Evelyn, Michael L. (Amanda), Elaine and Erin Jaworski; brother of the late Wanda Segeti, Chester, Frank, Edward, Albert and Matthew Jaworski. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 AM at St. John the XXIII Church, 1 Arcade Street in West Seneca, NY, there will be a gathering with the family at church from 9:30 AM - 10 AM. Interment will follow the mass at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book: WWW.CANNANFH.COM