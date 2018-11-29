HONADLE, Patricia A. (O'Neill)

November 28, 2018, of Niagara Falls. Wife of the late John H. Honadle; mother of Gail Losgar, Judith Honadle, Debbie (Dan) Cich and the late John and David Honadle; grandmother of Jessica Hickey, Daniel Honadle, Justin Milieri, Stephanie Honadle, Jeremy Losgar, David Honadle, Kelly Cich, Katie Honadle, Stacy Cich, Frank and Kaelyn Honadle. Also survived by three great-grandchildren; sister of William (Lois) O'Neill, Marylou (the late Don) Sprankle and Nancy O'Neill; daughter of the late Austin and Mary O'Neill. Friends may call Saturday 2-6 PM followed by prayers at 6 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.