Holiday gift guide, Buffalove edition

How many shopping days left until Christmas? Not enough.

Fortunately, you can buy just about any kind of Buffalo-themed merchandise for any Western New Yorker or far-flung expat on your list, and they will feel like you've thoughtfully selected a meaningful gift for them straight from the heart. Something about a person's love for their hometown does that.

But we think you can do a little better than going out and blindly buying Buffalo souvenirs off the shelves. Here are 16 of our favorite Queen City-themed treasures to help you spread the Buffalove without breaking the bank:

You Gotta Know Buffalo trivia game: Made by Buffalo-based You Gotta Know Games, the nostalgia-drenched questions about people, places and things across Buffalo are sure to get the hometown memories flowing. There's also a Buffalo Sports edition. The games are sold at a handful of local retailers, including Vidler's and Poster Art. ($19.95, Amazon.com)

Blurbs Against Buffalo: You've played Cards Against Humanity? This is dubbed that game's "very unofficial expansion pack" and crudely pokes fun at Buffalo's food, weather, people and landmarks. Sample card pairings include, "Headlining at Canalside this summer, my favorite band ... The Labatty Splatties," and "An unexpected slowdown in the traffic on the 33, obviously caused by ... the Lackawanna 6." It's available at George & Co., 4261 Transit Road in Clarence. ($19.98, Georgeandcompany.co)

Stitch Buffalo Buffalove Hearts: The meticulously embroidered, colorful hearts are made by female refugees who came to Buffalo from Bhutan, Burma, Nepal, Thailand and Angola. They're available at the Stitch Buffalo storefront, 1215 Niagara St. ($20)

Buffalo Allentown Architecture Coloring Book: What could be dreamier on a snowy day than sitting down with a mug full of freshly sharpened colored pencils and bringing the Victorian beauties of Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood to life? The 30-page book has 13 drawings to color and is available at Thin Ice, 719 Elmwood Ave. ($12.99, Etsy.com)

BFLO golf balls: Each one is stamped with the black silhouette of a grazing buffalo and "BFLO". They're available at BFLO Gallery & Gift Shops in the Eastern Hills, McKinley and Boulevard Malls and the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. ($3.99)

Larkin soap: Buffalo history buffs will love having a cake of "Larkin" soap for their very own. It's branded after the now defunct Larkin Soap Co., after which the hip Larkinville district gets its name. Larkin Soap had ties to some of Buffalo's most famous names: Its first salesman was Elbert Hubbard of Roycroft artisan fame, it later employed Darwin D. Martin, and its administration building was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. You can find it at the Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House Complex gift shop, 125 Jewett Parkway. ($8.50)

Buffalo Treasures Coasters: What's better than moisture-absorbing, stone drink coasters? Moisture-absorbing, stone drink coasters decorated with Buffalo's best landmarks, of course. Mix and match your selection from dozens of options; everything from the Botanical Gardens, Kleinhans Music Hall and the Saturn Club to Hyatt's Art Supply, Johnny's Meats and We Never Close. ($30, BuffaloTreasures.com)

Horned buffalo hat: Slightly less obnoxious than Fred Flinstone's water buffalo lodge hat, it's shaggy and brown and has two giant horns protruding from the top. It's perfect headgear for Bills and Sabres games. BFLO Gallery & Gift Shops. ($24.99)

Buffalo-Opoly: Who needs Park Place and Reading Railroad when you can have Niagara Square or the Buffalo Zoo? You can find this Monopoly-style board game at the Buffalo History Museum gift shop, 1 Museum Court. ($24.95)

BFLO sweat shirt: Sure, Buffalo sweatshirts are everywhere now, but this is the classic design by Buffalo artist Michael Morgulis, who was peddling Buffalove way back before it was cool. Lend your gift an added degree of prestige by reminding your recipient that their Morgulis original came from his brick-and-mortar New Buffalo Graphics shop at 1417 Hertel Ave., which will close for good at the end of the year. ($30)

Speakeasy Works toiletry bags: Each little wristlet/pencil case/zipper pouch has a different postcard-perfect illustration of a historic Buffalo landmark, such as the Central Terminal, the H.H. Richardson Complex or the old Downtown Public Library. Get them at Thin Ice. ($18)

BFLO baby blanket: Embroidered with a big buffalo standing behind a tiny buffalo and the words "BFLO Baby", these soft, plush blankets come in baby blue or light pink. On sale at BFLO Gallery & Gift Shops. ($19.99)

BFLO cookie cutter: This buffalo-shaped metal cookie cutter would make a great stocking stuffer on its own, or you could use it to make batches of cookies and gift them instead. Available at BFLO Gallery & Gift Shops. ($3.99)

Wing ornament: Yes, a chicken wing is as obvious and generic as it gets for Buffalo merch, but that's what makes it a perfect gift for out-of-towners. It's symbolic enough to represent home without a single word, but unique enough to get a conversation started with people who may not yet be familiar with the Queen City's charms. You can find them at the Buffalo Niagara Visitor Center, 403 Main St., at Washington and Clinton streets. ($11.95)

Buffalo slippers: If it wasn't for Christmas, no one would own slippers. This year, get a little more personal without straying from the tried and true gift. Try a super soft, cozy pair bearing brown Buffalo buffalos. Get them at the Buffalo Niagara Visitor Center. ($9.95)

The Buffalo New York Cookbook: 50 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes from the Nickel City: News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau wrote of this cookbook, "Of particular interest to expatriates and members of the Buffalo diaspora, Arthur Bovino’s book also includes recipes enabling users to mimic, if not actually duplicate, the treasures of Buffalo cuisine." ($19.95, Amazon.com)