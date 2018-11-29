HAHN, William D. Sr.

HAHN - William D. Sr. Passed away October 31, 2018. Born February 16, 1945, known as "The Best Bell Ringer". Survived by his wife of 52 years Patricia A. (Lee) Hahn; children Kim (Jamie) Wilson, Deborah Woodruff, William, Jr. (MaryAnn), Martin (Kelly) and Jonathan (Toni); also surviving are siblings Leonard (Lonnie) Hahn, Jr., Janice Rose, Kenard (Betty), Cheryl (Dulman), Mary Elizabeth Tucker, Robbie (John) Schaff, David (Kathy), Paul Hahn and late Marlene (Bill) Wisor and Irish Hahn; 11 loving grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 12 Noon in the Family Worship Center, 5721 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Lockport. Donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.