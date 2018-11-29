Subscribe Today
Chick-fil-A opens in Cheektowaga
People wait for the doors to officially open at the Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People wait for the doors to officially open at the Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A small line of cars waits in the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Staff gets ready for the official opening of the Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A delivery of rolls is made to the Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People wait for the doors to officially open at the new Chick-fil-A.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The wait is finally over as the doors officially open at the Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga early Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The wait is finally over as the doors officially open at the Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga early Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Customers place orders at the new Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The wait is finally over as the doors officially open at the Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga early Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The wait is finally over as the doors officially open at the Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga early Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The wait is finally over as the doors officially open at the Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga early Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Josh Parker of Buffalo with his chicken sandwich at the Chick-fil-A.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jon Grimaldi, left, and Joe Vacanti, are the first customers through the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jon Grimaldi, left, and Joe Vacanti, are the first customers through the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Customers waited in line on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2018, for the doors to open at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Cheektowaga.
