French crêperie-cafe sets Market Arcade opening

Starting Friday, Breton buckwheat crêpes, croissants and more will be offered on the Washington Street side of the Market Arcade.

French pastry chef Camille Le Caer is opening his second Maison Le Caer location in the historic building, an ornate, three-story space that runs from 617 Main St. through to Washington Street. The cafe has entrances from the street and the building's central hall.

Le Caer opened Pastry By Camille, 1416 Hertel Ave., in June. His downtown location will offer a similar crêpe menu, with both savory (like eggs ham, Gruyere cheese, $9.50) and sweet offerings (such as roasted pineapple, rum, brown sugar, whipped cream, $9).

There will be croissants ($3.50) and a selection of the baked goods available at the Hertel bakery. Sandwiches and a coffee menu will be available as well.

The space will also host art curated by Alexandria Le Caer, Camille's wife, who was a manager and curator for New York City galleries.

"Maison Le Caer will feature art in all media from local and international artists and organizations," she said in a press release, inviting submissions at art@pastrybycamille.com.

Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and during theater performances. Closed Saturday, Sunday.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.