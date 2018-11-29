Free coat giveaway Saturday in Lackawanna

The third and final free distribution of coats for the 23rd annual Colvin Cleaners Coats 4 Kids program will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Erie Italian Club, 3200 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

There is a limit of one coat per person. An identification will be needed for a child not with an adult.

Colvin Cleaners has collected, cleaned, sorted and distributed, for free, more than 80,000 coats to children in need for the past 23 years in Western New York. More than 11,000 coats were distributed at the first two Coats 4 Kids giveaways earlier this fall.

Free coats, gloves, hats and scarves also are available.

For more information on Coats 4 Kids, visit coats4kidswny.com.