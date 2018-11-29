Dyster will not seek changes in 2019 Niagara Falls budget

Niagara Falls Mayor Paul A. Dyster’s office said Thursday that he will not veto any of the City Council’s revisions of his proposed 2019 city budget.

The Council passed the $91 million budget Wednesday, balanced with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's promise of $12.3 million from the state to make up for the loss of Seneca Niagara Casino revenue.

The property tax levy will rise 1.7 percent. Rates for homestead and nonhomestead taxpayers will be set at the Dec. 12 Council meeting, Chairman Andrew P. Touma said.

Dyster had proposed a $168-a-year garbage user fee, but the Council rejected that idea after pressure from constituents. Instead, the Council opted for a tax increase to make up for what the user fee would have generated. Dyster originally proposed a tax cut.