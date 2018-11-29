DUFFETT, Grace I. (Perram)

Age 99, of Orchard Park, NY; November 26, 2018. Wife of late Paul W.; mother of Roger (Susan), David (Carol Ann) and Jonathan (Julie) Duffett; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 17; and one great-great-grandson; sister of late Henry Perram, John Perram and Mary McMenimen. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 1, at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 E. Main St., Hamburg. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Alter Guild. Arrangements entrusted to Laing Funeral Home, Inc., Eden. Condolences may be made online at www.LaingFuneralHome.com