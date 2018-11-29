DERBY, Lois E. (Shain)

DERBY - Lois E. (nee Shain)

November 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Warren Derby; loving mother of Cynthia (Reginald) Mawson, Janice Derby, Richard and Warren Lee (Helene) Derby; loving grandmother of Alexander, Victoria, Eric, Kristin and great-grandmother of Griffin and Graham; dear sister of the late Carol Cassick; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. Friday from 3-7 PM. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lois to First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com