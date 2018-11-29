Delaware Avenue church sells adjacent commercial building

A Greek Orthodox church on Delaware Avenue is asking the city to subdivide a large commercial property next door so it can sell most of the land and a two-story building to an unnamed buyer.

The Hellenic Eastern Orthodox Church – also known as Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church – owns two properties at the corner of Delaware and West Utica Street. The church itself is located on 1.5 acres at 1000 Delaware, but it also controls nearly an acre of land at 976 Delaware, with the L-shaped building at the eastern end along Delaware and significant land stretching further west.

According to documents submitted to the Planning Board, the eastern portion of the property – about 0.79 acres – is under contract to be sold, while the church plans to keep the remaining 0.16 acres and combine it with the 1000 Delaware parcel.

The Planning Board will consider the request on Dec. 3.