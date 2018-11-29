Dale C. English, 78, former Albany bureau chief for Buffalo Courier-Express

March 8, 1940 — Nov. 17, 2018

Dale C. English, of West Seneca, former Albany bureau chief for the Buffalo Courier-Express, died Nov. 17 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a period of declining health. He was 78.

Born in Buffalo, he was the son of Hal English, a commercial artist and award-winning painter in pastels. He was a 1957 graduate of the Park School of Buffalo and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Antioch College in 1962.

He began working as a reporter for the Courier-Express in 1960 as summer intern. After serving from 1963 to 1965 in the Army as a public relations officer, he returned to the newspaper as a reporter. He went on to become assistant metro editor and an editorial writer before going to Albany to cover state government.

After the Courier-Express closed in 1982, Mr. English joined Greater Buffalo Press, where he was corporate communications director from 1983 to 1988. He then worked as a freelance journalist, becoming semi-retired in 2009. His major clients were Business First of Buffalo and Christ the King Seminary.

In retirement, he researched his family genealogy, discovering that some of his ancestors were passengers on the Mayflower.

Survivors include three sons, Dale M., Mark E. and Brian A.; a daughter, Missy Valvo; a sister, Cheryl Martin; and four grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Monday, Nov. 26, in St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.