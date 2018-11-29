CIPRICH, Geraldine P. "Geri" (Partyka)

CIPRICH - Geraldine P. "Geri" (nee Partyka)

Of Depew, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2018, following a short illness. Beloved mother of Paula (Gregory Migdal) Ciprich, Michele (James) Camarre and Mark (Judith) Ciprich; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Matthew, Brandon Camarre, Tatiana Migdal, Johnathon Ciprich and Jessica Migdal; predeceased by late husband John Ciprich. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, at 10:15 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Geri, a 1949 graduate of East High School, always put her family first. Through the years she also enjoyed her Maine Coon companions, red wine shared with friends, cross-country skiing, hiking, opera and riding roller coasters, including most recently in February at Disney World with her dear cousins and friends, Tom Ciesla, Bill Ciesla, Venicia Nowakowski and Marnie Wechter. She was a longtime usher for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and docent for 22 years at the Buffalo Zoo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra or the Buffalo Zoo. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com