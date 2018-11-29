CARDEN, Sandra R. (Gould)

November 27, 2018 at age 70. Beloved wife of Louis Rothenbueger; devoted mother of Emily (Paul) Horvath and Christian (Rebecca) Carden; cherished grandmother of Bryn Horvath. The family will be present to receive friends Friday 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM from St. Michael Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo (please assemble at church). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sandra's memory to St. Michael's Church. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com