Hunwick makes appearance at Sabres morning skate; Sheary, Scandella remain out

TAMPA – The injured Conor Sheary and Marco Scandella will stay out of the Buffalo Sabres' lineup as the Blue and Gold goes for its 11th straight win Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But the biggest surprise in Amalie Arena was the first appearance of the season from veteran defenseman Matt Hunwick, who was acquired from Pittsburgh along with Sheary in June – but has not been seen on the ice due to a neck injury.

Hunwick, 33, skated on an extra defense pair with rookie Lawrence Pilut, who is up from Rochester to provide depth in case there's another injury on the blueline. Pilut is not expected to play tonight.

Patrik Berglund, who has been on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, was also on the ice.

The Sabres' line rushes indicate they are making no lineup changes today from the group that beat San Jose in overtime Tuesday night to get to 10. Carter Hutton is expected to start in goal.