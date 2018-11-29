Scattershots (Nov. 28, 2018)

Henning Memorial Musky Tourney Dec. 2

The John Henning Memorial Musky Tournament, which pays tribute to a person dedicated to fishing muskellunge in the lower Niagara River, is slated for Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is coordinated through the Niagara Musky Association, a group celebrating 24 years of education, conservation, research and camaraderie. Entry fee is $25 and you must be a member of the NMA. For more information, contact Scott McKee at 225-3816. Entry fees can be collected at the Lewiston Landing launch ramp the morning of the event. This is a catch and release competition.

Henning was a bit of a loaner. He loved fishing. It was when he caught his first musky in the lower Niagara that his passion for these elusive fish really took hold. The is a great time to join NMA with the prospects of a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019. The Christmas meeting is Tuesday at the Eldredge Club in Tonawanda. Call McKee for details. Musky season is still open in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario through Dec. 15. The rest of the state closes Friday.

CWD test negative on Chautauqua deer

When an adult female deer harvested in Chautauqua County was suspected of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) during the early archery season, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Department of Agriculture and Markets (DAM) initiated a CWD Response Plan.

Working with Cornell University, an initial screening was performed. Additional tissue samples were sent to the National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa. The samples and testings were negative, meaning no CWD was detected. That is good news. If you harvest an animal in New York and you suspect something is wrong, contact DEC immediately.

If hunting deer, elk, moose, or caribou outside of New York, hunters should debone harvested animals before bringing your harvest back to the state, and follow the law about importing carcass parts from outside of New York. DEC will confiscate and destroy illegally imported carcasses and parts, including antlers. Intact deer carcasses cannot be brought into New York from Pennsylvania or Ohio, which are both CWD positive states.

DEC announces photo contest for ladies

More women are joining the hunting and fishing ranks than ever before. It is estimated that more than 50,000 women are current license holders in the Empire State. To help promote the ladies involved with this outdoor heritage, and help to encourage more to jump on board, the state’s DEC has started a photo contest to help emphasize this proud tradition – “WomenHuntFishNY.” The contest runs through Dec. 31, 2018.

Women who hunt in New York are encouraged to share their photos via the DEC social media Dropbox at socialmedia@dec.ny.gov. The DEC welcomes photos of all aspects of safe and ethical hunting, including preparing to hunt, the act of hunting, after the hunt and with family members.

Winning entries will be featured in next year's New York State Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide, and may appear in a future issue of the Conservationist magazine, social media posts, the DEC website, and other outreach.

NYPA fishing facilities close Nov. 30

It’s getting to be that time of year. The New York Power Authority (NYPA) announced last week that its fishing facilities will close at dusk on Nov. 30. This includes the fishing platform attached at the base of the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant in Lewiston, as well as the lower parking area, the fish cleaning station, and the shoreline stairway. The fishing pier near the Upper Mountain Fire Company also will close for the season.

They will re-open in the spring when snow and ice are no longer an issue. The fish cleaning station will re-open when there are no longer freezing temperatures to contend with. For information on the fishing pier, call 716-796-0135, ext. 45.