Buffalo man arrested for possession of assault rifle

A Buffalo man was arrested for criminal possession of an assault rifle, the New York State Police announced Thursday morning.

Jeffrey R. Parker, 32, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony.

The New York State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, conducted a lengthy investigation into Parker's possible possession of assault weapons, officials said.

He was processed by the State Police in Buffalo. Additional state and federal charges are possible, police said.

Parker was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and released on his own recognizance until his next court date at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2019.